METALS-LME copper set for third weekly fall on China's COVID woes

By Brijesh Patel

April 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices steadied on Friday but remained on track for a third consecutive weekly loss on demand concerns prompted by COVID-19 lockdowns in China, with sentiment also dented by rising inventories and a stronger dollar.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was flat at $10,284.50 a tonne at 0730 GMT and down 0.3% over the week.

The most active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading 0.7% up at 75,010 yuan ($11,595.84).

"Weaker expectations of growth amid (economic) slowdown and COVID in China is weighing on base metals," said Vandana Bharti at SMC Comtrade, adding that strength in the dollar from a spike in U.S. bond yields is adding negative pressure on commodities.

China's financial markets are not immune to external shocks and the coronavirus situation also puts more pressure on China's economy, governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang said on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week lowered its forecast for global economic growth, citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, denting demand prospects for industrial metals such as copper.

Making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, the U.S. currency was heading for its biggest weekly gain against China's yuan in more than two years. USD/

Copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses rose 2,500 tonnes on Thursday to their highest since last October at 130,500 tonnes. Stocks of copper on the LME system have climbed 62% over the past four weeks. MCUSTX-TOTAL

However, hopes of more stimulus from China and a spate of production problems that threaten to cut supply provided support for copper prices.

MONETARY STIMULUS: China's central bank chief pledged to keep policy accommodative to support the slowing economy, with steps such as help for small companies and sectors hit by COVID-19 outbreaks.

PRODUCTION: Chilean miner Antofagasta's ANTO.L first-quarter copper production fell 24% year on year while Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N trimmed its 2022 and 2023 copper forecast owing to expansion challenges in Indonesia.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.2% at $3,305 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.7% to $33,665, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.8% to $4,413, lead CMPB3 rose 0.5% to $2,415 and tin CMSN3 dipped 0.6% to $42,605.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.3%, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.8%, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.8% and tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.4%.

($1 = 6.4687 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.