METALS-LME copper set for third weekly fall as China lockdowns, rising stocks weigh

April 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Friday and were on track for their third consecutive weekly loss, as rising inventories and COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China weighed on demand prospects for the red metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $10,253 a tonne, as of 0157 GMT. The contract dropped nearly 0.6% so far this week.

* The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 74,740 yuan ($11,565.54).

* China's financial markets are not immune to external shocks and the COVID situation also put more pressure on China's economy, governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang said on Friday.

* Shanghai said on Friday it would lift its lockdown in batches once virus transmission outside quarantined areas was stamped out. Mainland China reported 18,598 new coronavirus cases on April 21.

* Copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses rose 2,500 tonnes to 130,500 tonnes on Thursday, their highest since last October. Stocks of copper on the LME system have now climbed 62% over the last four weeks. MCUSTX-TOTAL

* Chilean miner Antofagasta's ANTO.L first-quarter copper production fell 24% year-on-year to 138,800 tonnes, hit by continued drought and lower grades, it said on Thursday.

* Kazakhstan's January-March refined copper output fell 0.4% year-on-year and production of refined zinc was down 5.4%, while crude steel output rose 3.0%, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

* The dollar was headed for its best one-week gain on China's yuan in more than two years as higher U.S. yields hoist the greenback. A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/

* Wall Street reversed course and posted losses on Thursday while oil gained as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the U.S. central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.4623 yuan)

