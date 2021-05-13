METALS-LME copper set for first weekly loss in six on credit squeeze, price cap fears

HANOI, May 14 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Friday and were on track for their first weekly decline in over a month, as worries of tightening credit and potential commodities price cap in China dampened sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.2% to $10,324 a tonne by 0318 GMT, down 0.9% on a weekly basis, its first decline since the week ended April 2.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1.3% to 75,000 yuan ($11,634.40) a tonne.

China's new bank loans fell more than expected in April while money supply growth slowed to a 21-month low, as the central bank gradually scales back pandemic-driven stimulus to reduce debt and financial risks in hot areas of the economy.

Earlier this week, China's state council said the country, the world's biggest metals consumer, will monitor changes in overseas and domestic markets and effectively cope with a fast increase in commodity prices, without specifying how.

Both copper contracts hit their record high on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $2,463.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.3% to $17,370 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.3% to $2,928.50 a tonne.

* In Shanghai, aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 19,575 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.5% to 128,500 yuan a tonne while lead SPBcv1 declined 2% to 15,100 yuan a tonne.

* Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has resumed full operations at its nickel-copper Oktyabrsky mine hit by flooding this year.

* Japanese shares led a rebound in Asian markets, building on the lead from investors on Wall Street snapping up stocks that would benefit most from an economic recovery. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

