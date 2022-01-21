METALS-LME copper retreats as Fed hike bets dampen risk appetite
Jan 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Friday as risk sentiment soured with markets expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates this year, although hopes of further policy support from China kept the metal on track for a weekly gain.
An early rate hike from the U.S. central bank could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.
"A question for us is whether the Fed will signal the potential for a March rate rise," ANZ analysts said in a note, as market participants anxiously await the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
But the metal, often used as a gauge of global economic health, was on track for a weekly gain of nearly 2%, having been supported by supply concerns, low inventories at exchange warehouses, and a series of monetary easing measures in top consumer China.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded March
copper contract
