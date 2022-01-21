METALS-LME copper retreats as Fed hike bets dampen risk appetite

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Friday as risk sentiment soured with markets expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates this year, although hopes of further policy support from China kept the metal on track for a weekly gain.

An early rate hike from the U.S. central bank could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

"A question for us is whether the Fed will signal the potential for a March rate rise," ANZ analysts said in a note, as market participants anxiously await the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.9% at $9,898 a tonne by 0402 GMT after a two-day advance.

But the metal, often used as a gauge of global economic health, was on track for a weekly gain of nearly 2%, having been supported by supply concerns, low inventories at exchange warehouses, and a series of monetary easing measures in top consumer China.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded March copper contract rose 0.1% to 70,940 yuan ($11,184.86) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Nickel is this week's outperformer, with the Shanghai benchmark price rising further by as much as 4.4% to a record 178,330 yuan a tonne amid dwindling inventories and demand optimism.

* LME nickel , however, shed 1.3% to $23,485 a tonne, after touching $24,435 in the previous session, its highest since August 2011.

* Nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses were at their lowest since 2019 at 94,830 tonnes, compared with 264,606 tonnes in April 2021, while inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses were near record lows.

* LME aluminium shed 0.9% to $3,083 a tonne, lead edged up 0.4% to $2,359, zinc dropped 0.7% to $3,622.50 and tin eased 0.7% to $43,200.

* ShFE aluminium fell 0.6% to 21,360 yuan a tonne, zinc was virtually flat at 25,125 yuan, lead shed 0.5% to 15,615 yuan and tin was down 0.4% at 328,770 yuan.

