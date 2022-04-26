Commodities

METALS-LME copper regains footing on China stimulus hopes, dollar retreat

Contributor
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

London copper and other industrial metals rose on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session, as a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and hopes for more economic stimulus from top consumer China underpinned prices.

By Brijesh Patel

April 26 (Reuters) - London copper and other industrial metals rose on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session, as a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and hopes for more economic stimulus from top consumer China underpinned prices.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.9% at $9,957 a tonne, as of 0530 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Feb. 9 on Monday. The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.6% to 73,600 yuan ($11,258.47).

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 1.2% to $3,127 a tonne after dropping to its lowest since Feb. 4 in the previous session.

"Prices are stabilising from yesterday's fall as the PBoC (People's Bank of China) vowed to announce more policy support," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari, adding concern about China's economic growth remained the key drag.

"The COVID-19 situation is weakening demand for metals, but against the current supply backdrop, recent fall looks overdone."

Easing some concerns about demand outlook due to continued lockdowns in the world's second-biggest economy, China's central bank said it would step up prudent monetary policy support to the real economy.

DOLLAR: Making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies, the dollar eased 0.1% after climbing to a more than two-year high on prospects of bigger rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. USD/

GROWTH: The Asian region faces a "stagflationary" outlook, a senior International Monetary Fund official warned, citing the Ukraine war, spike in commodity costs and a slowdown in China as creating significant uncertainty.

NICKEL: Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Monday its first-quarter nickel production rose year-on-year due to the recovery of its two mines after flooding in 2021.

PRICES: LME zinc CMZN3 added 1.5% to $4,232.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 gained 1.3% to $2,356.50, while tin CMSN3 jumped 3.6% to $41,280.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.7%, zinc SZNcv1 was down 1.3%, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.5%, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.8%, while tin SSNcv1 added 1.3%.

($1 = 6.5373 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular