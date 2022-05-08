METALS-LME copper hits near 5-month low on China lockdown woes, firmer dollar

May 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly five months on Monday, as tightening lockdowns in top metals consumer China stoked worries about demand, with a stronger dollar further weighing on the market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,346 a tonne, as of 0215 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Dec. 15 in early Asian trade.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.6% at 71,740 yuan ($10,715.62), after dropping to its lowest since March 16.

* Shanghai authorities were tightening the city-wide COVID lockdown they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late May an ordeal that China's capital Beijing was desperate to avoid by turning mass testing into an almost daily routine.

* Investors are awaiting China's April trade data due later in the session to gauge the scope of disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns.

* The dollar rose 0.2% to firm near a 20-year high against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

* The Peruvian government postponed a meeting scheduled for Saturday with the indigenous communities protesting Las Bambas copper mine due to protest leaders taking too long to respond.

* CME Group is talking to market participants about the idea of a cash-settled nickel contract for companies to hedge costs of the electric vehicle battery raw material, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Friday it had signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc TSLA.O to supply nickel from its Canadian operations.

* The need to secure new sources of metals for the energy transition amid sanctions on top producer Russia has increased the Africa risk appetite for major miners, who have few alternatives to the resource-rich continent.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a shaky start as U.S. stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession. MKTS/GLOB

PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

($1 = 6.6949 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.