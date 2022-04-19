METALS-LME copper edges up on stimulus hopes, but firm dollar caps gains

April 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of more stimulus from top metals consumer China, although a stronger dollar limited gains as it made greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $10,314 a tonne, as of 0157 GMT, after hitting a two-week peak in the previous session.

* The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.9% to 74,470 yuan ($11,629.76).

* China's central bank urged financial institutions to step up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

* China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans steady at its April fixing on Wednesday, defying expectations, as Beijing has become more cautious in rolling out easing measures to aid a slowing economy.

* The dollar index =USD held firm near a two-year peak against its rivals, supported by high U.S. Treasury yields. USD/

* Dampening market appetite, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

* Vale Indonesia's INCO.JK nickel matte output in January-March stood at 13,827 tonnes, 9% lower than the 15,198 tonnes produced in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

* Mainland China reported 19,927 new coronavirus cases for April 19, of which 2,761 were symptomatic and 17,166 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks surged Tuesday on the back of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, but bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed up bond yields and drove down oil. MKTS/GLOB

