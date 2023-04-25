METALS-LME copper edges higher as softer dollar lends support

April 25 (Reuters) - Benchmark London copper edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar but concerns about China's lacklustre demand and caution ahead of next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting kept traders cautious.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $8,746.50 a tonne by 0351 GMT, after hitting a more than two-week low of $8,726.50 on Monday.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, however, the most-traded June copper contract SCFcv1 fell 0.4% to 68,150 yuan ($9,875.24) a tonne.

The U.S. dollar index =USD dropped 0.4% overnight and hit a ten-day low of 101.19 in early Asian trade, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Investors are awaiting a mix of U.S. economic data later this week, which could provide more clues on the Fed's next policy move.

Both the Dallas Fed's business activity index and manufacturing output index for April in the U.S. fell short of expectations, adding to the concerns about a slowdown in the world's biggest economy.

Weak demand in top metals consumer China and rising concerns that the U.S. Treasury Department could hit its debt limit in the coming months were also seen keeping a lid on metals prices.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dropped 0.3% to $2,375 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 shed 1.1% to $24,305 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.2% to $2,138.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 lost 0.8% to $26,430 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.4% to $2,681.50 a tonne.

On the Shanghai exchange, aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.4% to 18,830 yuan a tonne, zinc MSZNcv1 dropped 1% to 21,500 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 slipped 0.1% to 15,295 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.3% to 212,590 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.2% to 183,200 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.9011 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

