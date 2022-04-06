METALS-LME copper edges higher as dollar rally cools

April 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar, while more sanctions on key producer Russia raised concerns over supply.

Russian forces bombarded cities in Ukraine as the United States imposed more sanctions after civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes and Ukraine's President urged a decisive Western response amid divisions in Europe.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.1% at $10,314.50 a tonne, as of 0209 GMT. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.3% to 73,490 yuan ($11,550.13) a tonne.

* The dollar fell 0.1% against its rivals after hitting a two-year high in the previous session on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. FRX/

* A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated metals less expensive to buyers using other currencies.

* Russian aluminium giant Rusal, whose global operations have been hobbled by the war in Ukraine, has exported its first bauxite shipment from its mines in Guinea in nearly a month, an analysis of shipping data showed on Wednesday.

* Indonesia's refined tin exports in March stood at 6,674.91 tonnes, up 10.45% from a year earlier, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares retreated in line with a global sell-off, as markets were spooked by more aggressive noises from U.S. policy markers about the need for tighter monetary policy. MKTS/GLOB

* USA: "Many" Fed officials said they were prepared to raise rates in half-percentage-point increments in coming policy meetings to try to bring prices under control, even though the rising risks tied to the Ukraine war held them to the standard hike in March, according to the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM Feb

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM March

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

