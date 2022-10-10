METALS-LME copper eases on firmer dollar

Oct 11 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Tuesday, as a firmer U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged down 0.2% to $7,565.50 a tonne by 0231 GMT and aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.4% to $2,252 a tonne.

The dollar gained as strong U.S. labour data and expectation of data due on Thursday showing stubbornly high inflation have cemented hopes that interest rates would remain high though 2023.

LME zinc CMZN3 declined 0.1% to $2,960.50 a tonne and lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $1,983.50 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 rose 0.8% to $20,250 a tonne.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 2.1% to 62,610 yuan ($8,703.69) a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3.8% to 184,840 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 advanced 2.2% to 178,470 yuan a tonne.

The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN hit its highest in almost a year at $117.50 a tonne on tight supply, as inventories build-up in ShFE warehouses during the one-week-long Chinese National Day holiday was smaller than last year. CU-STX-SGH

ShFE zinc SZNcv1 increased 2.3% to 24,725 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.2% at 15,265 yuan a tonne and aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.2% to 18,560 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1935 yuan)

