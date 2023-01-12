METALS-LME copper eases as traders pause after five-day rally

Updates prices, adds quotes

Jan 12 (Reuters) - London copper prices inched lower on Thursday, as traders took a breather following a five-session rally that took prices above $9,000 a tonne for the first time since June.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $9,095 a tonne by 0628 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.8% to 68,600 yuan ($10,153.34) a tonne.

A weaker dollar and China's slew of policy support for the economy — as it reopened borders and removed COVID-19 restrictions — have fuelled optimism for improving metals demand from its top consuming market.

However, physical demand remained subdued in the traditionally off-peak season and amid a looming global economic downturn. Prospects of further rate hikes and a firm dollar also pressured metals prices.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $32.50 a tonne, its lowest since April 2022, indicating weakening demand to import copper into China.

"Due to the impact of the off-season demand, downstream purchases are still relatively light," said Huatai Futures in a report.

However, the weakening dollar and Chinese property market bottoming out will likely support copper prices.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 1% to $2,484 a tonne, lead CMPB3 declined 1.1% to $2,168.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased 1% to $3,175 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 rose 0.4% to $26,920 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.7% to 201,820 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.8% to 15,335 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 rose 3% to 215,220 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.2% to 23,755 yuan a tonne.

Britain's financial watchdog is blocking the restart of LME nickel trade in Asian hours due to doubts about the exchange's ability to run an orderly market in that time zone, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.7564 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.