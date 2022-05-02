METALS-LME copper drops to 3-month low on China lockdown, Fed rate hike worries

May 3 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to a three-month low on Tuesday, as continued COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and the prospect of aggressive U.S. rate hikes fuelled worries about a slowdown in global economic growth.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.2% at $9,558 a tonne, as of 0243 GMT, its lowest since Jan. 31.

* Peruvian indigenous communities occupying a key copper mine will agree to talks with officials and company representatives only if the government lifts its emergency order for the region, leaders of the groups told Reuters on Monday.

* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers look set to deliver a series of aggressive interest rate hikes at least until the summer to deal with hot inflation and surging labour costs.

* The dollar =USD held just below a 20-year high against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/

* China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside areas under strict lockdown, while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating.

* COLUMN-Copper, iron ore yet to reflect China's weakening industrial outlook, said Reuters columnist Clyde Russell.

* Data shows there is enough nickel and lithium to produce up to 14 million electric vehicles (EVs) globally in 2023, so Europe should secure more raw materials to shift away from oil faster, campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E) said.

* PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.5% to $3,008 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 lost 3.7% to $3,955.50, while lead CMPB3 gained 0.1% to $2,263 and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.4% to $40,400.

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street ended a volatile trading day higher on Monday and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields breached the 3% mark as investors braced for a widely anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike. .NMKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate May

0755 Germany Unemployment Rate, Chg SA April

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final April

0900 EU Unemployment Rate March

1400 US Factory Orders MM March

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day

meeting on interest rates (to May 4)

