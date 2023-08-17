METALS-LME copper drops to 11-week low as dollar hits two-month high

Recasts, updates prices at 0553 GMT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell to a 11-week low on Thursday, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $8,143 per metric ton by 0553 GMT. The contract hit $8,120 earlier in the session, its lowest since June 1.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.2% to 67,710 yuan ($9,253.92) a ton.

The dollar index .DXY touched a two-month high as a resilient U.S. economy underscored the need for higher-for-longer interest rates.

Property debt issues and weak data from China, the world's second-biggest economy and biggest consumer of metals, have also been pressuring prices of copper, often used as a gauge of the global economic health.

But cushioning prices were China's central bank injecting more liquidity into the market to support financial assets, and major state-owned banks selling dollars to buy yuan.

"The government is trying to support CNH (offshore yuan) from weakening too much too fast," said a metals trader.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $2,132.50 per ton, nickel CMNI3 was almost flat at $19,810, zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.5% to $2,272.50, lead CMPB3stayed almost unchanged at $2,121 while tin CMSN3 fell 0.9% to $24,850.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1dipped 0.1% to 18,450 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.5% to 163,460 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 eased 1.2% to 19,860 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.1% to 16,040 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 shed 1.1% to 209,700 yuan.

LME cash zinc flipped to a discount of $4.25 a ton over the three-month contract CMZN0-3 on Wednesday, after remaining in a premium zone since Aug. 3, indicating easing supply tightness.

Zinc inventories in LME-registered warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL have surged to a 17-month high, highlighting a market surplus amid weak demand.

($1 = 7.3169 yuan)

