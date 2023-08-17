News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-LME copper drops to 11-week low as dollar hits two-month high

Credit: REUTERS/SIYI LIU

August 17, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Recasts, updates prices at 0553 GMT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell to a 11-week low on Thursday, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $8,143 per metric ton by 0553 GMT. The contract hit $8,120 earlier in the session, its lowest since June 1.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.2% to 67,710 yuan ($9,253.92) a ton.

The dollar index .DXY touched a two-month high as a resilient U.S. economy underscored the need for higher-for-longer interest rates.

Property debt issues and weak data from China, the world's second-biggest economy and biggest consumer of metals, have also been pressuring prices of copper, often used as a gauge of the global economic health.

But cushioning prices were China's central bank injecting more liquidity into the market to support financial assets, and major state-owned banks selling dollars to buy yuan.

"The government is trying to support CNH (offshore yuan) from weakening too much too fast," said a metals trader.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $2,132.50 per ton, nickel CMNI3 was almost flat at $19,810, zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.5% to $2,272.50, lead CMPB3stayed almost unchanged at $2,121 while tin CMSN3 fell 0.9% to $24,850.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1dipped 0.1% to 18,450 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.5% to 163,460 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 eased 1.2% to 19,860 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.1% to 16,040 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 shed 1.1% to 209,700 yuan.

LME cash zinc flipped to a discount of $4.25 a ton over the three-month contract CMZN0-3 on Wednesday, after remaining in a premium zone since Aug. 3, indicating easing supply tightness.

Zinc inventories in LME-registered warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL have surged to a 17-month high, highlighting a market surplus amid weak demand.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.3169 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Varun H K)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.