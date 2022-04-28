METALS-LME copper dips on China lockdowns and robust dollar

By Brijesh Patel

April 28 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Thursday as growing concerns over the impact on demand from continued COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China and a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,790 a tonne at 0706 GMT.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading 0.1% up at 73,320 yuan ($11,103.03)

"Fear of a slowdown in demand due to resurgence of COVID in China and a strong dollar is impacting metals badly," said Jigar Trivedi at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares, adding that a halt to production at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine and hopes of more stimulus for the Chinese economy offered some support.

China's capital Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others on Thursday as most of the city's 22 million residents embarked on more COVID-19 mass testing in an effort to avert a Shanghai-like lockdown.

The dollar =USD was at its strongest since January 2017, making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies,

* The global economy will expand more slowly than predicted three months ago, according to Reuters polls of more than 500 economists.

* Meanwhile, hopes that China will step up its metal-intensive infrastructure construction to counter the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns limited losses.

* Peruvian police on Wednesday said they had evicted an indigenous community that set up a camp inside a huge open pit at the Las Bambas copper mine, forcing operations to be halted.

* Las Bambas, owned by China's MMG 1208.HK, supplies 2% of global copper and suspended copper production a week ago because of the protest.

* PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 was steady at $3,092 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was flat at $4,219, nickel CMNI3 little changed at $33,295 and tin CMSN3 slipped 0.5% to $39,800.

* Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1%, zinc SZNcv1 was up 1.2%, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1.3% and lead SPBcv1 shed 0.5% while tin SSNcv1 slipped by 1.4%.

($1 = 6.6036 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.