METALS-LME copper dips as China lockdowns, strong dollar dampen sentiment

By Brijesh Patel

April 28 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Thursday as growing worries over demand due to continued COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China and a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,790 a tonne, as of 0520 GMT.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.2% to 73,380 yuan ($11,110.10) by noon break.

"Fear of a slowdown in demand due to resurgence of COVID in China and a strong dollar is impacting metals badly," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"However, strike at Las Bambas, Peru copper mine and hopes of more stimulus to support the Chinese economy is offering some support."

China's capital Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others on Thursday, as most of the city's 22 million residents embarked on more COVID-19 mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown.

Making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies, the dollar =USD strengthened to its highest level since Jan. 2017.

* The global economy will expand more slowly than predicted three months ago, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists.

* Meanwhile, hopes that China will step up its metal-intensive infrastructure construction to counter the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns limited losses.

* Peruvian police said on Wednesday they had evicted an indigenous community that set up a camp inside a huge open pit owned by MMG's Las Bambas copper mine, that had forced the Chinese-owned company to halt operations.

* Las Bambas, owned by China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK, supplies 2% of global copper and suspended copper production a week ago because of the protest.

* PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $3,088 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 lost 0.4% to $4,201.50, while lead CMPB3 gained 0.2% to $2,287 and tin CMSN3 added 0.3% to $40,100.

* Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.8%, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.7%, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 0.8%, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.6%, while tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.4%.

($1 = 6.6048 Chinese yuan)

