METALS-LME base metals slip on stronger dollar, China demand concerns

April 6 (Reuters) - London metal prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday, as the dollar jumped on rising prospects of bigger interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, while worries over demand in top consumer China persisted.

Markets in mainland China reopened after two days of public holidays. Chinese authorities extended a lockdown in Shanghai on Tuesday to cover all of the financial centre's 26 million people.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1.1% at $10,345 a tonne, as of 0201 GMT, after rising to a four-week high of $10,580 on Tuesday.

* The dollar edged up to its highest in nearly two years, extending gains fuelled by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. FRX/

* A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies.

* The United States and its allies were set on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes" demanding commensurate punishment.

* Activity in China's services sector contracted at the steepest pace in two years in March as the local surge in coronavirus cases restricted mobility and weighed on client demand, a private sector survey showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets slipped as investors faced up to the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed to fight inflation. MKTS/GLOB

* COLUMN: A mass exit of traders from the nickel market opens up a volatility trap, writes Reuters columnist Andy Home.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM Feb

1800 Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its March 15 - 16, 2022 policy meeting PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

ARBS

LMESHFCUc3

LMESHFALc3

LMESHFZNc3

LMESHFPBc3

LMESHFNIc3

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.