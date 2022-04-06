METALS-LME base metals slip on dollar strength, China demand woes

By Brijesh Patel

April 6 (Reuters) - London metal prices fell on Wednesday after the dollar jumped on rising prospects of bigger interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year and as worries over demand in top consumer China persisted.

The dollar edged up to its highest in nearly two years, fuelled by hawkish comments from Fed officials, and making greenback-denominated metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies. FRX/

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $10,390 a tonne, as of 0710 GMT, after rising to a four-week high of $10,580 on Tuesday.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 settled up 0.5% at 73,720 yuan ($11,575.54) a tonne. Markets in mainland China reopened after two days of public holidays.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.5% to $3,449 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.7% to $4,267, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.7% to $2,411.50 and tin CMSN3 was steady at $44,215.

"The (China) market is entering what is traditionally been a peak season for demand," said Paul Adkins, managing director at AZ Global Consulting Ltd.

"But with a softer economy and the ongoing interruptions caused by the coronavirus, that peak season is under some threat."

Adding to worries of a slowdown in the world's second biggest economy, data showed activity in China's services sector contracted at the steepest pace in two years in March as a surge in coronavirus cases restricted mobility.

"Though we expect metals prices and demand to remain robust in the developed markets in the near term, we believe that recession risks in 2023 are rising," Citi Research said in a note.

STOCKS: Asian share markets slipped as investors faced up to the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

SANCTIONS: The United States and its allies were set on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes" demanding commensurate punishment.

PRICES: Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.9%, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 1.6%, nickel SNIcv1 added 1.4%, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.6%, and tin SSNcv1 gained 1%.

($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Amy Caren Daniel)

