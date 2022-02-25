METALS-LME aluminium slips from record high as investors assess supply risks

By Eileen Soreng

Feb 25 (Reuters) - London aluminium on Friday eased from a record high touched in the previous session as uncertainty over supply from Russia dragged prices after more sanctions were slapped on the major metals producer for invading Ukraine.

European Union leaders imposed new economic sanctions, joining the United States and others in taking steps including curbing Russia's access to technologies and halting its banks' access to European financial markets.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium and accounts for about 7% of global nickel mine supplies.

It is also a major producer of gas used to generate electricity, a major component of aluminium production.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 slipped 1.3% to $3,351.5 a tonne by 0705 GMT, easing off a record high of $3,480 touched on Thursday. On a weekly basis, prices are up 2.7% so far.

While it is still unclear if Russian supplies will be directly hampered by forthcoming sanctions, supply of metals like aluminium and zinc is likely to remain subdued given sky-high energy costs, particularly in Europe, TD Securities said in a note.

A U.S. official has said that its sanctions "are not targeting and will not target oil and gas flows", but oil prices remain elevated, while gas prices in Europe also spiked. NG/GB

LME nickel CMNI3 fell 1.3% to $24,400 a tonne, after hitting its highest since 2011 in the previous session.

Worries about supplies on the LME market lifted the premium for cash aluminium MAL0-3 and nickel MNI0-3 over the three-month contract to $40.50 a tonne and $517 a tonne, respectively.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 inched 0.1% higher to $9,870 a tonne, lead CMPB3 rose 0.9% to $2,365.5, zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.8% to $3,613.5 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.4% to $44,995.

* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading down 0.3% at 70,690 yuan ($11,198.42) a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.4% to 22,510 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.3% to 24,715 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.8% to 15,615 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was 0.2% lower at 335,880 yuan, having earlier hit a record of 344,960 yuan. Nickel SNIcv1 slipped 1.9% to 174,450 yuan after hitting a record at 184,650 yuan.

* The London Metal Exchange is ready to ensure market stability if sanctions by Western allies impact trading of key industrial metals produced by Russia such as aluminium and nickel, the LME said on Thursday.

($1 = 6.3125 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Devika Syamnath)

