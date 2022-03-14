METALS-LME aluminium slips amid diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine crisis

By Eileen Soreng

March 14 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices slipped on Monday as diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict were stepped up, even as the fighting intensified.

A Russian delegate to the talks, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying they had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.

"I don't think the Russia-Ukraine issue is going away anytime soon, but any kind of talks about returning on the negotiating table will calm nerves," said Vijay L Bhambwani, head of research at Mumbai-based Equitymaster.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 fell 0.7% to $3,460 a tonne by 0640 GMT. The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 eased 0.1% to 21,900 yuan ($3,446.76) a tonne.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the LME fell 1.1% to $10,072 a tonne.

"Headlines from the Ukraine crisis continue to dominate sentiment," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

Mounting sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine has disrupted air and sea shipments of commodities produced and exported by Russia.

Also on investors' radar is the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, where it is expected to start raising interest rates at the end of the meeting, with inflation running hot.

* LME lead CMPB3 ticked 0.1% higher to $2,328.5 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.9% to $3,849 and tin CMSN3 fell 1.9% to $43,250.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 eased 0.4% to 71,860 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2% to 204,300 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.8% to 25,390 yuan, lead SPBcv1 inched 0.1% lower to 15,235 yuan and tin SSNcv1 fell 2.6% to 332,660 yuan.

* China's refined tin output from major smelters fell 4.9% in February from the previous month, affected by maintenance and holidays, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday.

* LME on Friday defended its decision to suspend nickel trading when prices doubled within hours. It did not provide any further details about reopening.

($1 = 6.3538 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

