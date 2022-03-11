METALS-LME aluminium set for 9% weekly slump; nickel still suspended

By Eileen Soreng

March 11 (Reuters) - London aluminium was poised for a 9% weekly decline on Friday as investors turned cautious following nickel's trading suspension after an unprecedented surge in prices amid uncertainty over metal supply from major producer Russia.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 1.9% at $3,491 a tonne, as of 0605 GMT.

The metal hit an all-time high of $4,073.50 at the start of the week due to worries about the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which accounts for about 6% of global supply of the lightweight metal.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 gained 2.3% to 21,980 yuan ($3,475.48) a tonne.

While metal prices seem to have stabilised somewhat, there is possibility of further upside in the coming days in case of an escalation in the conflict or further sanctions and trade restrictions placed on Russia, Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Meanwhile, the LME said it will not restart the trading of nickel contracts on Friday as it had anticipated because the criteria for restarting have not been met. The exchange had to intervene on Tuesday to calm the nickel market after prices rocketed in a matter of hours to records of over $100,000 a tonne.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will call for an end of normal trade relations with Russia and clear the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports, a source said.

Britain added Russian billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Roman Abramovich, both of whom have stakes in metals producers, to its sanctions list on Thursday, while global miner Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX also said it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses.

"The price is rising due to supply concerns rather than rising demand, which may mean that the price will not be able to sustain at higher levels," said Kshitij Purohit, product head at Mumbai-based CapitalVia Global Research.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 hit its limit down in early trade, falling 17% to 222,190 yuan a tonne, following a one-day suspension amid price volatility.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 was flat at $10,114 a tonne, lead CMPB3 rose 1% to $2,378.5 and tin CMSN3 gained 2.5% to $44,850, while zinc CMZN3 was flat at $3,861.5.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 72,130 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.5% at 25,550 yuan, lead SPBcv1 dipped 0.4% to 15,215 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was 0.5% lower at 342,820 yuan.

* China's copper cathode output jumped 5.8% in February from a month earlier, as major smelters ramped up production after maintenance, data from research house Antaike showed on late Thursday.

* About 12 new metallic mines in the Philippines are expected to be on stream starting this year, mostly nickel projects, the local industry regulator said on Friday.

($1 = 6.3243 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

