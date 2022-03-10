METALS-LME aluminium set for 9% weekly slump; nickel remains suspended

March 11 (Reuters) - London aluminium was headed for a 9% weekly decline on Friday as investors turned cautious following nickel's trading suspension after an unprecedented surge in prices amid uncertainty over supplies from major producer Russia.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 1.5% at $3,480 a tonne, as of 0240 GMT. The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 gained 2.2% to 21,955 yuan ($3,472.13) a tonne.

Aluminium has gained nearly a fifth this year due to continued worries about the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which accounts for about 6% of global supply of the lightweight metal.

Britain added Russian billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Roman Abramovich, both of whom have stakes in metals producers, to its sanctions list on Thursday.

Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX also said it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses.

Meanwhile, LME said it will not restart the trading of nickel contracts on Friday as it had anticipated because the criteria for restarting have not been met.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 hit its limit down in early trade, falling 17% to 222,190 yuan a tonne, following a one-day suspension amid price volatility.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 eased 0.2% to $10,102 a tonne, lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,375 and tin CMSN3 gained 1.4% to $44,360, while zinc CMZN3 inched 0.1% higher to $3,866.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.1% to 71,970 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.4% at 25,545 yuan, lead SPBcv1 dipped 0.5% to 15,205 yuan and tin SSNcv1 eased 0.3% to 340,460 yuan.

* LME said on Thursday that Russian restrictions on exports and imports introduced on March 8 do not include metals, and therefore, will not affect its brands.

* China's securities regulators are gathering information from futures brokerages about their clients' short positions in nickel to prevent spillover risks from rocketing prices this week, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* Chile's environmental regulator said on Thursday it had fined Escondida mine, world's largest copper mine controlled by company BHP BHP.AX, $8.2 million for damage caused by water extraction in the Salar de Atacama salt flat.

* U.S. consumer prices surged in February and inflation is poised to accelerate even further as Russia's war against Ukraine drives up the costs of crude oil and other commodities, making it almost certain the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hit a new five-year high on the yen on Friday after a strong U.S. inflation report, while the euro struggled to hold its own as a hawkish turn from the European Central Bank was offset by growth risks emanating from the Ukraine crisis. USD/

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Feb

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Jan

0700 UK GDP Estimate YY, MM Jan

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Jan

2300 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim March

($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.