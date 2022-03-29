METALS-LME aluminium rebounds as initial optimism over Russia-Ukraine talks fades

March 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark London metal prices rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday, with aluminium rebounding after a near 5% drop in the previous session, as traders tempered their optimism over signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Ukraine reacted with scepticism to Russia's promise in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city as some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 1.6% at $3,492 a tonne by 0238 GMT, after falling 4.9% on Tuesday.

* But in top metals consumer China, which is battling a COVID-19 surge, the benchmark aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 fell as much as 2.9% to 22,360 yuan ($3,516.22) a tonne.

* The copper market has solid fundamentals despite current market volatility and will maintain high prices for at least the next 12 months, Ivan Arriagada, CEO of Chile's Antofagasta, forecast.

* BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, BHP.L said on Tuesday it would invest more than $10 billion in Chile to fuel growth in the world's largest copper producing nation for the next 50 years, but only under certain regulatory and fiscal situations.

* China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges for copper concentrate in the second quarter of 2022 at $80 per tonne and 8 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Stock markets tore higher across the world on Tuesday and oil prices shed $2 a barrel, as investors celebrated signs of progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that they hoped would lead to a settlement in a five-week conflict. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.3591 Chinese yuan)

