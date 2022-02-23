METALS-LME aluminium, nickel firm as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Aluminium and nickel prices drifted closer to multi-year highs on Thursday, buoyed by fears of supply disruptions from Russia as tensions in eastern Ukraine escalated.

Three-month aliminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $3,304.5 a tonne by 0250 GMT, slightly below 13-1/2-year peak of $3,380 hit earlier this week.

LME nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.1% to $24,655 a tonne. Prices had touched a peak since 2011 at $25,135 on Tuesday.

Separatists in Ukraine asked Moscow to help repel "aggression" on Wednesday and explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk as the United States warned everything is in place for a major attack by Russia on its neighbour.

Western countries have threatened more sanctions on Russia if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, after the initial set of measures targeted banks and elites, while Germany halted Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Russia produces around 6% of the world's aluminium and 7% of its mined nickel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 gained 0.2% to $9,890 a tonne, lead CMPB3 rose 0.3% to $2,343, zinc CMZN3 was steady at $3,573.5 and tin CMSN3 was 0.5% higher at $45,150.

* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 70,840 yuan ($11,217.91) a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.4% to 22,795 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.3% to 177,990 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 slipped 1.6% to 24,720 yuan, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.5% to 15,475 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was 0.6% higher at 339,080 yuan.

* San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she expects the U.S. central bank will need to raise rates at least four times this year, and likely more, to stop high inflation from getting worse.

* China's Zijin Mining 601899.SS, 2899.HK said on Wednesday its joint venture copper mine project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will spend $50 million on an upgrade that will boost both its metal producing capacity and output.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stocks extended a sell-off, the dollar, gold and oil prices jumped, and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Capital Expenditure Q4

1330 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q4

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Jan

($1 = 6.3149 Chinese yuan renminbi)

