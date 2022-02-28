METALS-LME aluminium hits record high as Russian sanctions fuel supply woes

By Eileen Soreng

Feb 28 (Reuters) - London aluminium surged to a record high on Monday after Western countries ratcheted up sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, raising fears of supply disruptions.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium and accounts for about 7% of global nickel mine supplies. It is also a major producer of gas used to generate electricity, a key component of aluminium production.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 hit a record of $3,492.50 a tonne earlier in the session, and was up 3.5% at $3,474, as of 0540 GMT. LME nickel CMNI3 was up 1.7% at $24,775 a tonne, after having gained 3% earlier in the session.

"It seems that Russia is prioritising its strategic interests over economic sanctions, so the situation runs further risks of escalation and the uncertainty on supplies disruption will continue to underpin prices for these commodities," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

"This comes at a time where economic reopening are also driving demand, potentially elevating the demand-supply imbalance," he added.

Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains will be severely disrupted by fresh Western sanctions, dealing a blow to Russia's economy and hurting the West with a spike in prices and inflation, traders and analysts said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $9,908 a tonne, lead CMPB3 edged 0.2% higher to $2,374, zinc CMZN3 gained 1.1% to $3,660.5 and tin CMSN3 was 1.2% higher at $45,000.

* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 70,940 yuan ($11,241.05) a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.4% to 22,740 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.4% to 177,020 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1% to 25,030 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was flat at 15,570 yuan and tin SSNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 337,970 yuan.

* Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH were at 159,023 tonnes on Friday, up 16.7% from the week before.

* Societe Generale SA SOGN.PA and Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S have halted the finance of commodities trading from Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Executives of miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Friday Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to speculation in the price of nickel.

($1 = 6.3108 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

