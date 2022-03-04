METALS-LME aluminium heads for record weekly gain on Russia supply woes

By Eileen Soreng

March 4 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices were poised on Friday for their biggest weekly gain on record, as fears of supply disruption deepened amid further sanctions on Russia, which ramped up its attack on Ukraine.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

It is also a major producer of natural gas used to generate electricity that powers production of aluminium.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 touched a record high of $3,850 a tonne and was up 2.1% at $3,794 by 0555 GMT. The metal is also headed for its biggest weekly gain, rising 13.1% so far.

Benchmark nickel CMNI3 on the LME gained 2.7% to $27,635 a tonne, hovering close to a seven-year high of $27,976 touched on Thursday. Prices are up about 13.4% for the week, biggest since August 2019.

Disruption in Russian supplies will drive commodity prices higher for foreseeable future, a Singapore-based trader said, adding, going forward governments are likely to spend more to prop up their economies to offset slowdown caused by commodities price increase.

The West has responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion with military support and by tightening the economic screws on the Kremlin and Russians. The United States and Britain announced sanctions on more Russian oligarchs on Thursday.

Earlier this week, sanctions prompted the world's three biggest container lines to temporarily suspend cargo shipments to and from Russia.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 1.5% to $10,505.5 a tonne after hitting a peak since May 2021. Lead CMPB3 was up 0.9% at $2,429.5 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 climbed 1.5% to $3,980 and tin CMSN3 rose 0.4% to $46,575, having touched a record high of $46,750 earlier in the session.

* The most-traded April copper contract SCFcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged 0.3% higher to 72,780 yuan ($11,517.65) a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.3% to 23,450 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 1.2% to 25,765 yuan, lead SPBcv1 dropped 0.6% to 15,445 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was steady at 341,850 yuan. Nickel SNIcv1 climbed 3.3% to 186,810 yuan a tonne.

* The premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract MNI0-3 rose to $685 a tonne, highest since 2007, indicating tightness in nearby supplies.

* China's central bank may cut a key policy interest rate this month, the official English-language China Daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing an analyst at a domestic brokerage.

($1 = 6.3190 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

