METALS-LME aluminium firms with Russia supply risks in focus

March 10 (Reuters) - London aluminium rose on Thursday, after having fallen to a near two-week low in the previous session, on persistent worries over Russian supplies of the metal used in transport, construction and packaging industries.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 rose 2.1% to $3,409.5 a tonne by 0620 GMT. Prices touched $3,300 in the previous session, their lowest level since Feb. 25.

"Aluminium remains elevated… The attack on Ukraine has been a massive driver of the surge we've seen there because things are escalating quickly with effects on supply chains as repercussions from this war," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

"If we do see prices staying at high levels, that's going to have a debilitating effect on the future demand and company profits."

Russia's war in Ukraine entered the third week on Thursday, with none of its key objectives reached, while Western-led sanctions on Moscow tightened.

Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX on Thursday became the first major mining company to announce it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses.

Meanwhile, benchmark nickel CMNI3 trading on the LME remained suspended after a short squeeze fuelled prices to top $100,000 a tonne on Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Futures Exchange has also suspended the trading of some nickel contracts for one day, beginning from the night trading session on March 9, to try to tame price volatility.

Russia accounts for about 6% of global supply of aluminium and 10% of world nickel needs. It is also a major producer of natural gas used to generate electricity that powers production of metals such as aluminium and zinc.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.9% to $10,095 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 0.6% at $2,421 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.5% to $44,000, while zinc CMZN3 was flat at $3,938.5.

* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1% to 71,990 yuan ($11,386.68) a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 1% to 21,715 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was down 3.3% at 25,480 yuan, lead SPBcv1 dipped 2% to 15,235 yuan and tin SSNcv1 fell 8% to 341,920 yuan.

* "Onshore base metals continue to appear to be in a state of general risk-off," broker Marex said in a note.

* The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it would not charge transaction fees on all nickel trades executed during a trading halt necessitated by an unusual spike in prices.

* The LME should keep nickel trading suspended until price stability can be guaranteed, the European Steel Association (Eurofer) said.

* One global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $250 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 41% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said.

($1 = 6.3223 Chinese yuan)

