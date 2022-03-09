METALS-LME aluminium firms on Russia supply jitters

March 10 (Reuters) - London aluminium rose on Thursday, following a 4.5% slump in the previous session, supported by persistent worries over Russian supplies of the metal used in transport, construction and packaging industries.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 rose 1.9% to $3,405 a tonne by 0315 GMT. Prices touched $3,300 in the previous session, their lowest level since Feb. 25.

Benchmark nickel CMNI3 trading on the LME remained suspended after a short squeeze fuelled prices to top $100,000 a tonne on Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Futures Exchange has also suspended the trading of some nickel contracts for one day, beginning from the night trading session on March 9, to try to tame price volatility.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.9% to $10,095 a tonne, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.3% at $2,412 and tin CMSN3 gained 1.4% to $44,800, while zinc CMZN3 eased 0.2% to $3,931.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 fell 1.1% to 71,940 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 1.5% to 21,620 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was down 3% at 25,540 yuan, lead SPBcv1 dipped 1.8% to 15,255 yuan and tin SSNcv1 fell 7.4% to 344,260 yuan.

* The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it would not charge transaction fees on all nickel trades executed during a trading halt necessitated by an unusual spike in prices.

* The LME should keep nickel trading suspended until price stability can be guaranteed, the European Steel Association (Eurofer) said.

* One global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $250 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 41% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said.

* Indonesia exported 6,784.39 tonnes of refined tin in February, up 57.29% from the same month a year earlier, data from the Trade Ministry showed on Wednesday.

* Soaring prices of commodities from oil to wheat in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cost the global economy the equivalent of at least 4% of gross domestic product, commodities trading major Trafigura said.

* Asian shares surged, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, as planned diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine buoyed sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.3110 yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

