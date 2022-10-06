METALS-Lead surges as stocks fall; others rise on LME Russian move

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Lead prices hit a seven-week high on Thursday as inventories slumped amid worries about smelter shutdowns while copper and zinc rose after the London Metal Exchange imposed restrictions on metal from a Russian company.

Three-month LME lead CMPB3 gained as much as 2.8% to $2,093.50 a tonne, its highest since Aug. 18, before paring gains and trading up 1.2% at 1040 GMT.

"The supply side shocks are just reverberating," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

"The OPEC announcement is just adding fuel to the energy crisis that was already raging. Smelters may shut down more of their operations and mining operations are going to be more difficult."

OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday.

Nyrstar NYR.BR said on Tuesday it would shut its Port Pirie lead smelter in Australia for 55 days while a source told Reuters that Glencore GLEN.Lwas reviewing the sustainability of lead operations at its Portovesme plant in Italy.

Available lead inventories in LME-approved warehouses tumbled by 44% to 15,600 tonnes, the lowest in three decades, after owners of metal notified the exchange they wanted to remove their material, LME data showed on Thursday. MPBSTX-TOTAL

The tight availability of LME stocks helped push the premium of LME cash lead over the three month contract CMPB0-3 to $38.75 a tonne, the highest since last December.

Other metals gained after the LME restricted new copper and zinc deliveries from Russia's Ural Mining & Metallurgical Co Ural and a subsidiary following Britain imposing sanctions on its controlling shareholder, Iskander Makhmudov.

The news highlighted last week's news that the LME was considering having a consultation on wider restrictions - whether any Russian metal should continue to be traded and stored in its system.

"While a ban on new deliveries of Russian metal into LME warehouses would not stop metal being sold directly to consumers/traders, it could make financing more complicated," Morgan Stanley analyst Amy Sergeant said in a note.

LME copper CMCU3 climbed 0.9% to $7,745.50 a tonne after hitting its highest since Sept. 13 at $7,879.

Zinc CMZN3 was the biggest LME gainer, advancing 2.6% to $3,124 a tonne after Glencore said it will place its Nordenham zinc smelter in Germany on care and maintenance from Nov. 1.

Aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.5% to $2,364 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 added 0.3% to $22,650 and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.1% to $20,305.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans)

