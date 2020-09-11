Metals industry veteran Christian Schirmeister to retire in October

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Metals industry veteran Christian Schirmeister will retire in October after a distinguished career spanning four decades in sales and trading starting in 1979 at Metallgesellschaft, previously one of Germany's largest conglomerates.

As head of client liaison worldwide, Schirmeister made the company his professional home as it transitioned into MG plc, Enron Metals, Sempra Metals, RBS Sempra and eventually J.P. Morgan JPM.N, which he left in 2015.

There followed a stint as a senior consultant from September 2015 to April 2016 at the London Metal Exchange, where he has chaired the exchange's copper committee since 2008.

Coming full circle, Schirmeister in May 2016 returned to trading at Amalgamated Metal Trading, founded by Henry Merton in the 1800s. Henry's brother Wilhelm ran Metallgesellschaft's German operations before World War II.

Schirmeister has also since 1979 been a staunch member of Germany's VDM, an association of metal traders founded in the early years of the 20th century.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)

