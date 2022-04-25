METALS-Industrial metals slump on China lockdowns, Fed rate-hike bets

By Brijesh Patel

April 25 (Reuters) - Industrial metal prices dropped on Monday, with copper touching a more than one-month low, as prospects of bigger U.S. interest rate hikes and continued lockdowns in top consumer China fuelled worries over a global economic slowdown.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dipped 1.5% at $9,961 a tonne, as of 0718 GMT, its lowest since March 16, while tin CMSN3 dropped 4% to $40,460, after falling to its lowest since March 9 earlier.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading down 1.7% at 73,660 yuan ($11,239.11).

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 2.1% to $3,178.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 lost 2.6% to $4,320, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.3% to $33,085, lead CMPB3 slipped 1.3% to $2,358.

"Copper is a bellwether for economic conditions and in addition to the Fed raising rates expected to slow the U.S. economy, traders are also likely reading more yuan weakness, which will lead to higher import costs," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Also, no signs of more Chinese stimulus yet means less economic recovery. So, those are two gusty headwinds, hence commodities are rolling over."

Lockdowns in more than a dozen cities across China, including the financial hub of Shanghai, have heightened worries over wider disruption to activity in the world's second-largest economy.

Traders are now pricing in big U.S. rate hikes down the year after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday that more or less backed a half-percentage point tightening at next month's policy meeting.

The backdrop of aggressive Fed tightening boosted the dollar to a more than two-year high, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/

TECHNICALS: LME copper MCU3=LX is expected to fall to $9,793 per tonne this week, as it has broken a support at $10,041, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

ZINC: The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 14,300 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 17,500 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

LEAD: The global lead market flipped to a surplus of 7,800 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 17,700 tonnes in January, ILZSG data showed.

PRICES: Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 shed 5.5%, zinc SZNcv1 was down 3.2%, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 7.4%, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.5%, while tin SSNcv1 fell 3.2%.

($1 = 6.5539 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

