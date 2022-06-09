Commodities

METALS-Industrial metals slip as China demand woes resurface, dollar firms

Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

Copper and other industrial metals fell on Friday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and renewed worries over demand due to partial lockdowns in top metals consumer China weighed on sentiment.

    June 10 (Reuters) - Copper and other industrial metals fell
on Friday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and renewed worries over
demand due to partial lockdowns in top metals consumer China
weighed on sentiment.
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
was down 0.3% at $9,590 a tonne, as of 0235 GMT, after dropping
1.2% in the previous session. Still, the contract has gained
nearly 1% so far this week.
    * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1>
fell 0.5% at 72,490 yuan ($10,831.53) a tonne.
    * Shanghai and Beijing went back on fresh COVID-19 alert on
Thursday after parts of China's largest economic hub imposed new
lockdown restrictions and the city announced a round of mass
testing for millions of residents. [nL1N2XW01L]
    * The dollar was at a two-week high versus the euro, ahead
of inflation data that should guide the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy tightening path, and after the European Central Bank said
it would start its rate-hike campaign next month. [USD/]
    * The U.S. Fed will hike its key interest rate by 50 basis
points in June and July, according to a Reuters poll, with
rising chances of a similar move in September.  [nL4N2XV2G3]
    * China's factory-gate inflation cooled in May, official
data showed on Friday, depressed by weak demand for steel,
aluminium and other key industrial commodities due to tight
COVID-19 curbs. [nAZN077VH5]
    * COLUMN-LME nickel lawsuits are about principle as much as
money: Andy Home. [nL1N2XW0ZH]
    * Brazilian miner Vale SA <VALE3.SA> said on Thursday it had
completed studies for potentially developing a nickel sulfate
operation in Quebec, Canada, with annual capacity seen at 25,000
tonnes. [nL1N2XW11Z]
    * A group of indigenous Peruvian communities on Thursday
agreed to temporarily lift a protest against MMG Ltd's <1208.HK>
Las Bambas copper mine that forced the company to halt
operations for more than 50 days. [nL1N2XW2OP]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Friday, after
rate-hike outlook from the ECB and upcoming U.S. inflation data
unnerved investors amid heightened concerns about global growth.
[MKTS/GLOB]
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230  US     CPI MM, SA              May
    1400  US     U Mich Sentiment Prelim June
    
    
    ($1 = 6.6925 Chinese yuan)

