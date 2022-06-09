METALS-Industrial metals slip as China demand woes resurface, dollar firms

June 10 (Reuters) - Copper and other industrial metals fell on Friday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and renewed worries over demand due to partial lockdowns in top metals consumer China weighed on sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was down 0.3% at $9,590 a tonne, as of 0235 GMT, after dropping 1.2% in the previous session. Still, the contract has gained nearly 1% so far this week. * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> fell 0.5% at 72,490 yuan ($10,831.53) a tonne. * Shanghai and Beijing went back on fresh COVID-19 alert on Thursday after parts of China's largest economic hub imposed new lockdown restrictions and the city announced a round of mass testing for millions of residents. [nL1N2XW01L] * The dollar was at a two-week high versus the euro, ahead of inflation data that should guide the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening path, and after the European Central Bank said it would start its rate-hike campaign next month. [USD/] * The U.S. Fed will hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points in June and July, according to a Reuters poll, with rising chances of a similar move in September. [nL4N2XV2G3] * China's factory-gate inflation cooled in May, official data showed on Friday, depressed by weak demand for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities due to tight COVID-19 curbs. [nAZN077VH5] * COLUMN-LME nickel lawsuits are about principle as much as money: Andy Home. [nL1N2XW0ZH] * Brazilian miner Vale SA <VALE3.SA> said on Thursday it had completed studies for potentially developing a nickel sulfate operation in Quebec, Canada, with annual capacity seen at 25,000 tonnes. [nL1N2XW11Z] * A group of indigenous Peruvian communities on Thursday agreed to temporarily lift a protest against MMG Ltd's <1208.HK> Las Bambas copper mine that forced the company to halt operations for more than 50 days. [nL1N2XW2OP] MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Friday, after rate-hike outlook from the ECB and upcoming U.S. inflation data unnerved investors amid heightened concerns about global growth. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US CPI MM, SA May 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim June PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.