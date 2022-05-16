METALS-Industrial metals rise on easing of China COVID curbs

May 17 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices gained on Tuesday, as optimism over lockdowns ending in top consumer China lifted prospects of strong demand, while a slight pullback in the dollar added to the upbeat mood.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9% at $9,320 a tonne, as of 0204 GMT.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.8% to 71,700 yuan ($10,592.56).

* Shanghai set out plans on Monday for ending a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily bruising China's economy, and for the return of more normal life from June 1.

* The dollar =USD was down for a second straight session, moving away from a 20-year peak hit last week. A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/

* Aluminium inventories in the LME warehouses, already at their lowest in nearly 17 years, are likely to fall further over coming days and weeks, as more metal leaves the LME system and heads for Europe where supplies are scarce.

* COLUMN-European smelter hits mean another year of zinc shortfall: Andy Home

* The European Central Bank is expected to raise the deposit rate for the first time in over a decade in July and bring it out of the negative territory at its following meeting in September, despite a 30% chance of recession within a year, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday despite data reinforcing investor fears the global economic recovery may be more fragile than expected, even as inflationary pressures remain high. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Apr

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Mar

0900 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ/YY Q1

1230 US Retail Sales MM Apr

1315 US Industrial Production MM Apr

PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

($1 = 6.7689 Chinese yuan renminbi)

