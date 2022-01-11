METALS-Industrial metals rise as dollar drops after Powell testimony

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Industrial metals rose on Wednesday, lifted by the dollar that weakened after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made less hawkish comments during his renomination hearing.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $9,800 a tonne by 0400 GMT. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.9% to 70,860 yuan ($11,132.93) a tonne.

Powell said while the U.S. economy was ready for tighter monetary policy, it may take several months to make a decision on running down the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet.

The dollar index slipped to its lowest level since Nov. 30, making metals priced in dollar cheaper for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Meanwhile, nickel and tin in China scaled record peaks amid tightening inventories.

* LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,981.5 a tonne, nickel gained 0.8% to $21,960 a tonne, lead edged 0.3% higher to $2,307.5 a tonne, zinc dipped 0.2% and $3,549 a tonne. Tin touched a record high of $41,010 a tonne and was last up 1.4% at $40,995.

* ShFE aluminium rose 0.8% to 21,560 yuan a tonne, while nickel gained 3.8% to 162,280 yuan, zinc climbed 2.9% to 24,855 yuan, lead edged 0.3% higher to 15,255 yuan and tin jumped 5.3% to 313,220 yuan.

* China's copper output rose 6.71% in December from the previous month to 802,200 tonnes, as producers stepped up production to meet annual targets, state-backed research house Antaike said.

* Tesla Inc has signed its first U.S. nickel supply deal, choosing Talon Metals Corp's Tamarack mine project in Minnesota due to plans to make the electric vehicle battery metal in a way it considers more environmentally friendly.

* Stocks and commodities rose in relief and the dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday after Powell's testimony, as he charts a path out of pandemic policy settings. [MKTS/GLOB]

