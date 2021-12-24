METALS-Industrial metals rangebound as investors gauge Omicron impact

Updates prices, adds comment

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Industrial metals were rangebound on Friday as investors awaited fresh clues on how the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would affect global demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $9,632 a tonne by 0407 GMT, moving back and forth but was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2%.

It touched a two-week high of $9,669 a tonne on Thursday, partly bolstered by concerns over tight supply.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended the morning trade 0.1% lower at 69,910 yuan ($10,975.05) a tonne, but was up 1% so far this week.

"Generally, I'm not expecting much excitement going into year-end unless there are major news or developments being reported, such as Omicron news that is beyond our expectations," said Wong Min Hao, a commodities manager with Phillip Futures.

The headlines this week have been dominated by news about Omicron, with health experts warning the battle against the variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and signs it carries a lower risk of hospitalisation.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.4% to $2,835 a tonne, retreating from a two-month high scaled on Thursday. It was on track for a second straight weekly gain, of more than 4%, as surging energy prices in Europe raised concerns of higher production costs and smelter shutdowns.

* Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.2% to 20,220 yuan a tonne, after hitting a seven-week peak in the previous session.

* LME zinc CMZN3 fell 0.2% to $3,519 a tonne, while Shanghai zinc SZNcv1 steadied at 24,420 yuan a tonne.

* LME nickel CMNI3 rose 0.3% to $20,085 a tonne and Shanghai nickel SNIcv1 advanced 0.6% to 148,420 yuan a tonne.

* Shanghai lead SPBcv1 slumped 1.5% to 15,420 yuan a tonne, but LME lead CMPB3 was flat at $2,272.50 a tonne.

* LME tin CMSN3 rose 0.5% to $39,100 a tonne and Shanghai tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.9% to 288,500 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3699 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.