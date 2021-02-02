Commodities

METALS-Industrial metals mostly fall as caution rises ahead of Chinese New Year

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Base metals prices mostly fell on Tuesday, as investors were cautious about a major-holiday-led drop in demand and volumes in top consumer China.

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Base metals prices mostly fell on Tuesday, as investors were cautious about a major-holiday-led drop in demand and volumes in top consumer China.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.4% to 57,670 yuan ($8,926.97) a tonne at 0457 GMT, ShFE lead SPBcv1 declined 1.5% to 14,895 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 shed 1.1% to 19,470 yuan a tonne.

On the London Metal Exchange, three-month zinc CMZN3 fell 0.2% to $2,566 a tonne, lead CMPB3 declined 1.1% to $2,015 a tonne while tin CMSN3 edged down 0.1% to $23,075 a tonne.

"China looks to be pulling cash out prior to new year. I'm looking forward to a dead market next week. Some pre-Chinese New Year squaring of books has already started," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

China will enter its week-long holiday on Feb. 11.

London copper CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $7,811 a tonne, receiving some support from progresses made in a proposed $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief plan from the United States, which could boost metals demand and recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's short-term money rates eased to two-week lows as signs of liquidity tension in the interbank money markets started to fade.

* Indonesia is aiming for its state miner PT Aneka Tambang to produce 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate per year when its high-pressure acid leach plant comes online in 2024, an official told parliament on Monday.

* LME cash copper was at a $7.05-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract CMCU0-3, its biggest level since September 2020, indicating tight nearby supplies.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.4602 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Uttaresh.V)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular