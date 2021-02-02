METALS-Industrial metals mostly fall as caution rises ahead of Chinese New Year

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Base metals prices mostly fell on Tuesday, as investors were cautious about a major-holiday-led drop in demand and volumes in top consumer China.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.4% to 57,670 yuan ($8,926.97) a tonne at 0457 GMT, ShFE lead SPBcv1 declined 1.5% to 14,895 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 shed 1.1% to 19,470 yuan a tonne.

On the London Metal Exchange, three-month zinc CMZN3 fell 0.2% to $2,566 a tonne, lead CMPB3 declined 1.1% to $2,015 a tonne while tin CMSN3 edged down 0.1% to $23,075 a tonne.

"China looks to be pulling cash out prior to new year. I'm looking forward to a dead market next week. Some pre-Chinese New Year squaring of books has already started," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

China will enter its week-long holiday on Feb. 11.

London copper CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $7,811 a tonne, receiving some support from progresses made in a proposed $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief plan from the United States, which could boost metals demand and recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's short-term money rates eased to two-week lows as signs of liquidity tension in the interbank money markets started to fade.

* Indonesia is aiming for its state miner PT Aneka Tambang to produce 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate per year when its high-pressure acid leach plant comes online in 2024, an official told parliament on Monday.

* LME cash copper was at a $7.05-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract CMCU0-3, its biggest level since September 2020, indicating tight nearby supplies.

($1 = 6.4602 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Uttaresh.V)

