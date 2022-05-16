Commodities

METALS-Industrial metals gain on demand hopes as China lockdown worries ebb

Contributor
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Copper and other industrial metals inched higher on Monday, as hopes of a revival in demand grew after China set out plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions, although shockingly weak industrial output data from world's second-largest economy limited gains.

Adds comments, details, updates prices

May 16 (Reuters) - Copper and other industrial metals inched higher on Monday, as hopes of a revival in demand grew after China set out plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions, although shockingly weak industrial output data from world's second-largest economy limited gains.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $9,193.50 a tonne, as of 0436 GMT.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.9% to 71,220 yuan ($10,486.95) a tonne by the midday break.

LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 1.6% to $2,833.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 1.2% to $3,531.50, lead CMPB3 was up 0.6% at $2,091 and tin CMSN3 rose 1.5% to $33,875.

"If China does loosen lockdowns even a smidgen, it opens the door to policy easing," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"The horrible miss in China's industrial output could be a rude wake-up call to mainland policymakers to open things up more within the context of zero-COVID policy."

Shanghai set out plans on Monday for the return of more normal life from June 1 and the end of a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks and contributed to a sharp slowdown in China's economic activity.

DATA: China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment. Data showed China's industrial output fell 2.9% in April from a year earlier.

SUPPORT: Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market.

DOLLAR: The dollar =USD held steady near a 20-year high against its rivals, as investors sought safety due to fears of a slowdown in global economic growth. USD/

CHILE: A constitutional assembly in the world's top copper producing nation on Saturday rejected a major overhaul to mining rights, including expanding Chilean state ownership.

PRICES: Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 gained 2.5%, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.6%, nickel SNIcv1 slipped 1%, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.3% and tin SSNcv1 climbed 1%.

($1 = 6.7913 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular