METALS-Industrial metals gain on demand hopes after China eases lockdowns

May 16 (Reuters) - Copper and other industrial metals rose on Monday, as hopes of a revival in demand grew after China eased COVID-19 restrictions and cut mortgage loan interest rates further for some home buyers to prop up its property market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $9,205.50 a tonne, as of 0208 GMT.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.1% to 71,370 yuan ($10,525.31).

* Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in strict COVID lockdown, while Beijing battles a small but stubborn outbreak.

* Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy.

* The dollar =USD was down 0.1% against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/

* China's industrial output fell 2.9% in April from a year earlier, down sharply from a 5.0% increase in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Retail sales in April shrank 11.1% year-on-year.

* China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month, matching market expectations.

* The LME on Friday proposed measures that it said would improve transparency and stability in the over-the-counter metals market, including more frequent disclosures of all positions.

* A constitutional assembly in the world's top copper producing nation on Saturday rejected a major overhaul to mining rights, including expanding Chilean state ownership.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets were struggling to sustain even a minor rally on Monday after shockingly weak data from China underlined the deep damage lockdowns were doing to the world's second-largest economy. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.8062 Chinese yuan)

