METALS-Industrial metals fall as top consumer China's COVID-19 woes weigh

MANILA, March 28 (Reuters) - Industrial metals were mostly lower in early Asian trading on Monday as COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China clouded demand prospects and added to concerns about supply disruptions, and prompting profit-taking in Shanghai nickel.

Heightened quarantine measures in China, with the financial hub of Shanghai launching a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people on Monday, could further dampen growth outlook for the world's second-biggest economy.

The benchmark nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbled as much as 15% to 213,180 yuan ($33,413.27) a tonne, after posting on Friday a record weekly gain.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1% to $10,166 a tonne, its lowest since March 17, while the benchmark Shanghai contract SCFcv1 shed 1% to 72,820 yuan a tonne.

* U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in January-February in line with other signs of momentum in the economy, although the outlook clouded by COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine is stoking calls for supportive measures.

* The LME will double its clearing house default fund from April, which sources said was a move to mitigate the rising risks of a member default in the event of explosive price moves such as that seen in nickel earlier in March.

* A Peruvian community has threatened to oppose the expansion of MMG Ltd's 1208.HK major Las Bambas copper mine, according to a document seen by Reuters, hinting at a new flashpoint for the project shortly after the state approved the increase in production.

* Asian shares stalled and oil prices slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while throwing another wrench into supply chains that could add to inflationary pressures. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.3801 Chinese yuan)

