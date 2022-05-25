Commodities

METALS-Industrial metals fall as global growth concerns weigh

Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Industrial metals fell on Wednesday on concerns about the global economy's health and a firm U.S. dollar, with copper down for a second straight session after hitting a more than two-week high.

Fed minutes, U.S. rate hikes in focus

U.S. dollar bounces from 1-month low

'Progress' in resolving Peru mine standoff

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $9,400 a tonne, as of 0733 GMT.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.3% to 71,530 yuan ($10,724.14)a tonne.

"Negativity returned to risk markets as economic data reinforced growth concerns," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Latest key indicators reinforce concerns about how supply chain bottlenecks, high inflation, and rising interest will impact global growth, they said. New U.S. home sales fell 16.6% month-on-month in April, the largest decline in nine years.

In top metals consumer China, COVID-19 lockdowns kept markets on edge, largely unexcited about Beijing's attempts to shore up the domestic economy through additional stimulus measures.

PERU: The leader of a Peruvian indigenous community, whose protest led MMG's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine to suspend operations over a month ago, said on Tuesday that "progress" has been made toward a solution to the crisis.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.

DOLLAR: The dollar bounced off a one-month low on Wednesday amid a stabilisation in Treasury yields. A firmer dollar also makes metals priced in the U.S. currency less attractive to global buyers.

FED MINUTES: The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to release the minutes from its May 3–4 policy meeting at 1800 GMT.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 1.9% at $2,846 a tonne, zinc CMNI3 fell 1.3% to $3,741, lead CMPB3 shed 1% to $2,147, and tin CMSN3 edged down 0.3% to $34,000.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 0.6%, nickel SNIcv1 slipped 0.5%, lead SPBcv1 lost 0.3%, tin SSNcv1 tumbled 3.1%, but zinc SZNcv1 edged up 0.5%.

($1 = 6.6700 Chinese yuan)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

