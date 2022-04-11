METALS-Industrial metals fall as firmer dollar, China's COVID woes weigh

By Brijesh Patel

April 11 (Reuters) - Industrial metals fell on Monday, with aluminium sliding to its lowest in nearly four weeks, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer China amid COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was down 2.6% at $3,285 a tonne, as of 0714 GMT, after touching the lowest since March 17, while copper CMCU3 dipped 0.9% to $10,230 a tonne.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 ended daytime trading down 3.6% at 21,005 yuan ($3,295.57) a tonne.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 closed 3.4% lower at 206,080 yuan ($32,332.87) a tonne after hitting its lowest since March 23 earlier in the session.

"A stronger dollar and resurgence of COVID-19 in China are major headwinds for the industrial metals right now," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"However, looking at the LME warehouse inventories, the demand is at pre-COVID levels and energy cost is higher owing to Russia-Ukraine crisis, the outlook for new age materials, like battery metals aluminium, zinc and copper is bullish."

The U.S. dollar index =USD topped 100 for the first time in nearly two years on Friday, and was up 0.1% at 99.899 on the day, supported by the prospect of a more aggressive pace of Federal Reserve tightening. FRX/

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Shanghai, a Chinese city of 26 million people, has been locked down under the country's "zero tolerance" for COVID-19. The city reported 25,173 new asymptomatic cases and 914 symptomatic cases for April 10.

Auto sales in China fell 11.7% in March versus an 18.7% rise in February, industry data showed, as the country's zero COVID-19 policies kept away people from shopping for cars.

FUNDAMENTALS

STOCKS: Asian shares slipped ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data, while the euro eked out a gain on relief the far right did not win the first round of the French presidential elections. MKTS/GLOB

LME PRICES: Nickel CMNI3 dropped about 3% to $32,885 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.1% at $4,251 a tonne, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.5% to $2,382 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.2% to $43,625.

($1 = 6.3722 Chinese yuan)

