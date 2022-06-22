METALS-Industrial metals fall as dollar strength, growth fears weigh

(Recasts, adds comments, details and updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

June 22 (Reuters) - Copper and other industrial metals fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and weaker financial markets as fears over a global economic slowdown dented investors' sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.7% at $8,847 a tonne by 0532 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai fell 0.7% to 67,660 yuan ($10,070.25) a tonne.

LME aluminium fell 0.9% to $2,510.50 a tonne, zinc slipped 1% to $3,554, lead eased 0.5% to $2,054.50, and tin dropped 2.7% to $30,500.

"Base metals remain pressured by a challenging demand outlook related to China COVID-19 lockdowns and to monetary policy tightening raising recession fears over the trade-off between inflation and growth," Standard Chartered wrote in a note.

"We expect the base metals complex to continue to take its cues from macro developments, USD moves, external market moves and risk appetite trends."

Asian stocks slipped in volatile trade, failing to extend Wall Street's rally as persistent worries about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for investors. [MKTS/GLOB]

The dollar index rose 0.3% against its rivals, making greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]

INTEREST RATES: Aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation has raised worries over an economic slowdown.

POLL: The U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, according to economists polled by Reuters.

ICSG: The world refined copper market showed a 3,000 tonne surplus in April, compared with a 22,000 tonne deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin on Tuesday.

COVID: China reported 126 new coronavirus cases for June 21. China's strict "zero-COVID" policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has battered the country's economy and manufacturing sector.

TIN: Major tin exporter Indonesia is planning to raise the level of a royalty tariff imposed on the production of tin and bring in a progressive structure tied to international prices.

PRICES: Shanghai aluminium lost 0.5%, zinc added 0.7%, nickel slipped 2%, lead was flat and tin fell 3.8%.

($1 = 6.7188 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.