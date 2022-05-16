Commodities

METALS-Hopes for China demand revival boost base metal prices

Pratima Desai Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Prices of industrial metals rose on Monday as top consumer China's plans to ease COVID restrictions raised expectations of a demand revival, but the damage to growth from the lockdowns limited gains.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $9,221 a tonne at 0949 GMT, while aluminium rose 1.1% to $2,811 a tonne from an earlier one-week high at $2,865 a tonne.

"China's zero-Covid lockdown policy, energy-driven inflation, rising real U.S. rates and a strengthening dollar are driving demand headwinds," said BNP Paribas analyst David Wilson.

Wilson expects "sustained ex-China market tightness, rising European smelter costs, and reduced second half 2022 China aluminium exports" to support aluminium.

CHINA: Shanghai set out plans on Monday for the return of more normal life from June 1 and the end of a COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks.

China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as lockdowns took a heavy toll on industrial production and employment, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter.

United States: Higher interest rates and expectations of further rises have boosted the U.S. dollar, which when it rises makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. FRX/

POWER: Record high power prices in Europe have pushed up costs of producing metals such as aluminium and zinc in Europe.

ALUMINIUM: Stocks MALSTX-TOTAL in LME approved warehouses at near-17-year lows of 532,500 tonnes and record low on-warrant stocks - metal available to the market - at 260,075 tonnes reflect the tightness in the aluminium market outside of China.

Worries about availability on the LME has narrowed the discount for the cash over the three-month aluminium contract CMAL0-3 to $25 a tonne from $36 a week ago.

COPPER: Stocks of copper in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL have been rising, but cancelled warrants at 42% suggest significant amounts of metal will be delivered out over coming days.

The premium for the cash over the three-month copper contract CMCU0-3 was last at $25.60 a tonne, the highest since early March.

OTHER METALS: Zinc CMZN3 was up 1.6% at $3,546 a tonne, lead CMPB3 gained 2% to $2,101, tin CMSN3 added 3.1% to $34,405 and nickel CMNI3 slipped 3.3% to $26,350.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

