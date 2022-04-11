METALS-Firmer dollar, China lockdowns drag industrial metals lower

By Brijesh Patel

April 11 (Reuters) - Most base metals fell on Monday, with aluminium prices sliding to their lowest in nearly four weeks, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and demand concerns as top consumer China continues to grapple with lockdowns and COVID-19 cases.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was down 1.2% at $3,335, as of 0509 GMT, after touching the lowest since March 17, while copper CMCU3 dipped 0.6% to $10,265 a tonne.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 was down 2.7% at 21,215 yuan ($3,329.31) a tonne by noon break.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 3.4% to 206,100 yuan ($32,343.62) a tonne, after falling to its lowest since March 23 earlier in the session.

"A stronger dollar and resurgence of COVID-19 in China are major headwinds for the industrial metals right now," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"However, looking at the LME warehouse inventories, the demand is at pre-COVID levels and energy cost is higher owing to Russia-Ukraine crisis, the outlook for new age materials, like battery metals aluminium, zinc and copper is bullish."

The U.S. dollar index =USD topped 100 for the first time in nearly two years on Friday, and was up 0.1% at 99.904 earlier in the day, supported by the prospect of a more aggressive pace of Federal Reserve tightening. FRX/

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Chinese financial centre Shanghai, a city of 26 million people, has been locked down under its "zero tolerance" for COVID-19. The city reported 25,173 new asymptomatic cases and 914 symptomatic cases for April 10.

China's factory-gate and consumer prices rose faster than expected in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, persistent supply chain bottlenecks and production snags caused by local COVID flare-ups added to commodity cost pressures.

FUNDAMENTALS

STOCKS: Asian shares slipped ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data, while the euro eked out a gain on relief the far right did not win the first round of the French presidential elections. MKTS/GLOB

LME PRICES: Zinc CMZN3 was up 0.5% at $4,277 a tonne, lead CMPB3 eased 0.2% to $2,390 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.5% to $43,500.

($1 = 6.3722 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

