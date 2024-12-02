Metals Exploration’s Possible Offer for Condor Gold

Metals Exploration (GB:MTL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Metals Exploration PLC has announced a potential offer for Condor Gold, valuing the latter’s share capital at approximately £67.5 million, with a mix of new shares and cash. An additional Contingent Value Right could increase the value to £90.1 million depending on future gold resource discoveries. The offer is supported by an irrevocable undertaking from Galloway Limited, which holds a significant stake in Condor.
For further insights into GB:MTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.