Metals Exploration’s Possible Offer for Condor Gold

December 02, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

Metals Exploration (GB:MTL) has released an update.

Metals Exploration PLC has announced a potential offer for Condor Gold, valuing the latter’s share capital at approximately £67.5 million, with a mix of new shares and cash. An additional Contingent Value Right could increase the value to £90.1 million depending on future gold resource discoveries. The offer is supported by an irrevocable undertaking from Galloway Limited, which holds a significant stake in Condor.

