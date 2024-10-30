News & Insights

Metals Exploration Sees Key Shareholder Transactions

October 30, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Metals Exploration (GB:MTL) has released an update.

Metals Exploration PLC, a gold producer in the Philippines, reported significant share sales by key company figures, including CFO Mike Langoulant and Non-Executive Director Andrew Chubb. The shares were primarily purchased by an entity linked to the company’s second-largest shareholder, Drachs Investments No 3 Limited, which now holds about 18.6% of the company’s voting share capital. This transaction highlights the dynamic nature of shareholding in the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

