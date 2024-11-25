News & Insights

Metals Exploration Exceeds Gold Production Targets Amid Challenges

November 25, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Metals Exploration (GB:MTL) has released an update.

Metals Exploration PLC has announced that its gold production at the Runruno Project in the Philippines is set to exceed expectations, with forecasts now at 82,500 ounces for FY2024. The company also reported impressive cost efficiency, with an all-in sustaining cost projected at $1,125 per ounce, below its initial guidance. Additionally, despite facing the challenges of Super-Typhoon Pepito, the company maintained operations with minimal disruption and was recognized with prestigious government awards for environmental and safety excellence.

