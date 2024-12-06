Metals Exploration Engages Investors Amid Strategic Moves

Metals Exploration (GB:MTL) has released an update.
Metals Exploration PLC is set to engage with current and prospective investors through a live presentation on December 10, 2024, hosted by CEO Darren Bowden on the Investor Meet Company platform. This move comes amidst a busy period for the company, involving a recommended offer for Condor Gold plc. Interested parties can register for free and access the presentation afterwards on the company’s website.
