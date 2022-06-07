METALS-Dwindling stocks, demand optimism lift copper prices

June 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Wednesday, as declining inventories and demand optimism due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China lent support, although a firmer U.S. dollar kept gains in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $9,716 a tonne, as of 0203 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai SCFcv1 rose 0.2% to 72,800 yuan ($10,920.76) a tonne.

* Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.76 billion in May, down 18.3% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

* Copper stocks in LME warehouses fell by 20,200 tonnes to 120,775 tonnes MCUSTX-TOTAL, the lowest since April 14.

* In the latest sign of easing curbs in the capital Beijing, the Universal Beijing Resort said it would reopen on June 15 after being closed more than a month to comply with China's COVID-19 prevention measures.

* However, the dollar =USD edged up 0.1% against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/

* Japan's economy shrank slightly less than initially reported in the first quarter, as private consumption remained resilient in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections and companies rebuilt their stock.

* COLUMN-Funds cut bear bets on copper as China recovery hopes grow: Andy Home.

* Peru's government on Tuesday called for a new round of talks with protesting indigenous communities that have forced MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine to suspend operations for over a month.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rallied late on Tuesday to end higher for a second straight day as technology and energy shares gained, while Target Corp's warning about excess inventory weighed on retail stocks for much of the session. .NMKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM May

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM April

0645 France Reserve Assets Total May

0900 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q1

PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

($1 = 6.6662 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.