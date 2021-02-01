METALS-Doubts about China demand weigh on copper

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Monday as manufacturing data from top consumer China raised the prospect of slowing demand growth and a higher dollar prompted funds to cut bets on higher prices, but losses were capped by historically low stocks.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.7% at $7,798 a tonne at 1117 GMT. Prices of the industrial metal have fallen more than 5% since hitting an eight-year high of $8,238 last month.

"There was a fair amount of profit taking on long positions earlier, the dollar is going up and doubts about Chinese demand are creeping in," a metals trader said.

"But the plus is inventories."

MANUFACTURING: China's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, hit by a wave of domestic coronavirus infections.

Data next week on Chinese imports and exports will be closely watched for clues to demand prospects for base metals.

China's central bank on Friday dismissed rumours it had raised the interest rate on its standing loan facility, easing worries about tighter credit and providing some support.

DOLLAR: A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which could weigh on demand and prices.

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses at 74,275 tonnes MCUSTX-TOTAL are close to the 15-year trough seen last September. Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 33% suggest more metal is due to leave.

Worries about copper availability on the LME market has created a premium for the cash over the three-month contract, currently at $6 a tonne CMCU3.

TIN: Stocks of tin CMSNSTX-TOTAL in LME registered warehouses at 820 tonnes are fast approaching the levels seen in May 2019, which were the lowest on record.

The premium for the cash over the three-month tin contract CMSN3 is above $400 a tonne.

Three-month tin CMSN3 was last up 0.1% at $22,800.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.4% to $1,986 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.3% at $2,572, lead CMPB3 added 0.6% to $2,037 and nickel gained 1.2% to $17,890.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

