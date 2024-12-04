Metals Creek Resources Secures $425,750 for Exploration

Metals Creek Resources (TSE:MEK) has released an update.
Metals Creek Resources Corp. has successfully closed a private placement financing, raising $425,750 through the issuance of flow-through units. The funds will be directed towards drilling at their Tillex Copper Project and Shabaqua Corners Gold Property, aiming to capitalize on exploration opportunities.
