Metals Creek Resources Secures $425,750 for Exploration

Metals Creek Resources (TSE:MEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metals Creek Resources Corp. has successfully closed a private placement financing, raising $425,750 through the issuance of flow-through units. The funds will be directed towards drilling at their Tillex Copper Project and Shabaqua Corners Gold Property, aiming to capitalize on exploration opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:MEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.